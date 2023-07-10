NSW Governor Impressed With Coffs Coast Community Spirit

COFFS Harbour, Bellingen, Kempsey and Sawtell all had visits from NSW Governor Her Excellency Margaret Beazley and Mr Dennis Wilson last week, from Wednesday until Saturday.

In Coffs Harbour, the Governor and Mr Wilson visited Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Place before a meeting with Coffs Harbour City Council and a tour of the City’s Health Campus.



They caught up with the local branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of which they are Patrons, before enjoying the performances of the Mid North Coast Dance Festival.

Bellingen engagements had the Governor and Mr Wilson visit Bellingen Shire Council, before meetings coordinated by OzGREEN and the Housing Matters Action Group.

On Thursday evening, the Governor officially re-opened the historic Bellingen Memorial Hall before a Civic Reception.

Her Excellency News Of The Area she enjoyed meeting people who engaged with and helped others.

She spoke enthusiastically about how the visit provided a wonderful opportunity to learn about the innovative and exciting projects underway and to hear from local people about their challenges and achievements.

The Governor said her visit to the Coffs Harbour Hospital was inspiring, and she spoke with two renal patients who couldn’t speak highly enough of the nursing staff.

Dr Austin May met with the Governor at the Health Campus.

“Her excellency showed a lot of interest in the provision of regional health care including tele-helath service and pacemaker service,” he said.

“She said was delighted with the commitment level of care of the staff of the Mid-North Coast local health district.”

Dr May said, “she was very inclusive and specifically mentioned staff such as medical, nursing, allied health, administrative, security, catering and volunteers”.

Her Excellency summed up her visit by saying, “every regional trip is different but I’ve been impressed with how committed and involved the community is on Coffs Coast”.

By Andrew VIVIAN