Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 25th January, Individual Stableford, Skins Qualifiers 1st Round & 2BBB

FIELD | 33 members & 2 visitors.

DIVISION 1 (<15) | Winner Ramsey Vane-Wood (8) 37 Points, Runner Up Wayne Stedman (8) 36 Points, 3rd Place John Walker (10) 34 Points DIVISION 2 (16-36) | Winner Greg Sainsbury (19) 37 Points, Runner Up Greg Kellner (17) 36 Points, 3rd Place Brian Wright (21) 35 Points 2BBB (IN CONJUNCTION) | Winners Brodie Thackeray (11) & Ramsey Vane-Wood (8) 44 Points, Runners Up Darren Mathers (18) & John Walker (10) 43 Points BALL COMP | Glenn Davies (5) 34 Points, Simon Dunn (9) 33 Points, Brodie Thackeray (11) 32 Points, James Cowled (10) 31 Points, Paul Monaghan (5) 31 Points, Greg Scott (3) 31 Points, Darren Mathers (18) 31 Points. NEAREST THE PIN | 1st/10th - Paul Monaghan (5), 5th/14th - Simon Dunn (9), 6th/15th - Stephen Watson (13) MEMBERS DRAW | No.44, Greg Kellner (4th/35), $231.12 MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Unclaimed - 7 Balls UPCOMING EVENTS | 1-Feb Stroke & Monthly Medal, 8-Feb Stableford & Skins Qualifiers 2nd Round, 15-Feb Stableford & Skins Qualifiers 3rd Round, 22-Feb Stableford, 2BBB & Skins Qualifiers 4th Round. Schedule subject to change By Ramsey VANE-WOOD