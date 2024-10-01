Pelicans of Paterson artworks to be identified, mapped and restored



DUNGOG artist Phil Watts is asking for help to locate all the ‘Pelicans of Paterson’.

The pelicans, a unique and quirky feature of Paterson, are sheet metal artworks by Paterson sculptor and identity Bill ‘Wallaby’ Cummins.



Each pelican has a different theme, relating to its location.

The B&B-themed pelican Phil reclines on a bed.

The police station pelican dangles handcuffs from its beak, while the butcher’s pelican perches on the back of a steer.

It is thought that there were originally around 70 pelicans in the Paterson CBD area.

Now around 33 remain.

Wallaby Cummins made the pelicans from around 1980 until he passed away in 2019.

Since then, the artworks have begun to fall into disrepair.

With many in the community of the belief the pelicans should be preserved, Phil and Paterson resident Julie Overton are moving forward with the Pelicans of Paterson Renewal and Mapping Project.

They aim to identify, map and restore all the pelican artworks within the Paterson CBD area.

The Rotary Club of Paterson, which has its own pelican holding the organisation’s logo, has contributed financially to the project.

Dr Cameron Archer from the Paterson Historical Society and author of the book, “The Magic Valley”, has also assisted by providing information.

So that none of the Pelicans of Paterson miss out on their facelift, the community is being asked to identify any hidden pelican artworks.

If you have spotted one of Wallaby’s pelicans roosting in an obscure spot, please contact Phil Watts by emailing liquidpostcode@gmail.com.

By Lisa WISEMAN