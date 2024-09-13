Pink Silks Trust supports palliative care on Coffs Coast



PINK Silks Trust has donated $27,000 worth of equipment to Coffs Harbour Health Campus’ loan pool for palliative care patients.

It includes two electric nursing care beds, two bedside rails, four wheelchairs, two foldable walking frames, two mobile shower chairs, two commode seats, two commode accessories, two commode pans, two pressure-relieving mattresses and two air mattresses.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mid North Coast Local Health District Manager Palliative Care Services Susanne Pritchard, said the donation would significantly enhance the opportunity for palliative patients to remain in their own homes, allowing them to spend valuable time with their loved ones in comfort and dignity.

Pink Silks Trust Committee Chair and Co-founder Tanya Johnson OAM told News Of The Area, “We chose the Palliative Care Unit’s free Loan of Equipment service to support ladies suffering from a terminal cancer/illness.

“[It means] they have the option to spend their last days or weeks comfortably in their home, surrounded by those they shared life with and loved.

“It’s not just having the appropriate equipment so the palliative care nurses can offer timely and appropriate care but it’s having enough available to use.”

Ms Johnson said the Pink Silks Trust was able to make this contribution through the support of this year’s Ladies Long Lunch at Latitude 30, which was attended by 115 “very generous ladies”, plus the restaurant’s owners.

“This significant boost to our loan pool will greatly benefit families supporting a palliative care patient at home, ensuring they have access to hospital-grade equipment that can make all the difference in a patient’s quality of life”, Ms Pritchard said.

Jill Wong, the District’s Director of Integrated Care, Allied Health and Community Services, said the contribution extends beyond the equipment.

“It provides our palliative care patients with the comfort of home and the dignity of spending precious time in familiar surroundings.

“This support reflects a deep understanding of what truly matters in their care journey.”

By Andrea FERRARI