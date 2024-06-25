Port Students recognised for community contributions



A GROUP of exceptional local students were recognised by Port Stephens Council last week with Community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) Awards.

Nominated students for PBL awards are featured in News Of The Area each week during school term, with a lucky few getting extra recognition at an awards ceremony held at Council Chambers, presented by Mayor Ryan Palmer.



The award winners:

– Belle from Irrawang Public School was recognised for consistently demonstrating PBL values.

She is a role model for younger students and her peers.

– Nicholas, also from Irrawang Public School, was acknowledged for his outstanding sportsmanship.

Nicholas encourages other students to participate fully in school life.

– Irrawang High School student Talleira has represented the school in the NRL School to Work program.

She is a role model for other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

– Zahli is Irrawang High School’s first Academic Advisor on the student leadership team, mentoring students across all years.

– Lexie from Raymond Terrace Public School was recognised for her leadership.

She leads by example in the ‘Big Looks After Little’ program.

– Jassim is a school captain at Raymond Terrace Public School.

He consistently leads by example, while considering others before himself.

– Hunter River High School’s Sibella was recognised for her efforts during a visit to Stewart House.

She worked hard to ensure other students were engaged in the activities on offer.

– Jennie Ann embodies Hunter River High’s values of respect, responsibility and excellence.

She works hard to be a positive role model for other students.

– Menzies from Grahamstown Public School was nominated for demonstrating care and compassion.

– Grahamstown student Clancy was recognised for his exceptional sportsmanship.

– Seaham Public School student Kaleiya was recognised for excellence in citizenship.

– Lilliana, also from Seaham Public School, was recognised for upholding the school’s values.

– Finn from Medowie Public School was recognised for his engagement in all aspects of school life and his citizenship.

– Eden from Medowie Public School was recognised for being a great role model.

– Salt Ash Public School student Blake was recognised for his empathy and being responsible.

– Teddy was recognised for his behaviour, attitude towards learning and patience for others.

He demonstrates his school’s PBL values of being a positive, respectful and safe learner.

Teddy welcomes new students with empathy, kindness and compassion.

– Estelle from Karuah Public School was recognised for being a great PBL ambassador and for leading by example.

– Malikah was recognised for being a great role model and showing exceptional kindness.

By Marian SAMPSON

