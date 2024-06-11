Pub raffles support Tea Gardens Public School Breakfast Club and kids’ nutrition



THE children of Tea Gardens Public School (TGPS) have received a donation to their Breakfast Club, thanks to the generous raffle attendees of the Tea Gardens Hotel.

Every three months, proceeds from the Tea Gardens Hotel raffles are collected and donated to a local charity or cause, and for this quarter TGPS was the sole beneficiary of a $2500 donation.



The school’s Breakfast Club, which runs four days per week, gives the kids a chance to stay focused, as well as some out-of-class opportunity to socialise with teachers and each other.

“The local Red Cross was amazing in starting this years ago, and still supports it through the Food Bank, and Coles gives us a gift card each week, allowing us to buy a limited amount of honey, jam and other spreads to supplement the kids’ food,” Principal Mark Clemson told NOTA.

“It’s really about equity for the kids, and donations like from the Hotel allow us to provide more opportunities, different things for kids to enjoy, and enrich the kids directly.

“A portion of Breakfast Club food is also sent off with the students on their excursions, and used in the ‘crunch’n’sip’ part of the day that helps to keep them on track, too.

“The school has very good relationships with several local clubs and groups, who all assist with this local initiative.”

Accepting on behalf of the school last Wednesday were Assistant Principals Anya Ingram and Krista Barrie.

“This donation is very generous, the funds will go a long way to supplying our kids, topping up lunchboxes, and it helps support attendance rates,” Ms Ingram told NOTA.

“Our Breakfast Club is open to every TGPS student, and, with this money, we could get creative with special food, and provide additional support for students, alleviate financial pressures for food when kids go off on excursions,” Ms Barrie added.

“Kids love Breakfast Club, even helping serve the toast, make snacks, or a warm cheese toasty, and it’s a nice space for kids to come into the cold months.”

Upcoming excursions include the Great Aussie Bush Camp, and Canberra and the snow.

By Thomas O’KEEFE