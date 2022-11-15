Rescue at Angel Billy Golf Classic highlights importance of Westpac Rescue Helicopter

ONE golfer at the Angel Billy Golf Classic proved just how essential the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is to our community.

The player at the charity event which ironically raises funds to keep the helicopter in the air suffered a medical episode which required him to be airlifted by the service to the John Hunter Hospital.



Carla Beer of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Port Stephens Support Group told News Of The Area, “The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an emergency call out at our Angel Billy Golf Classic yesterday where a gentleman had experienced a medical episode.

“He was attended to by patrons and staff of Nelson Bay Golf Club, the NSW Ambulance Service and NSW Police before being stabilised and airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.”

As the helicopter touched down the golfers who were participating in the event got to see first hand just how important the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is to our local community.

“The gentleman is now making a full recovery. Thanks to all involved for their help.

“It was ironic that this happened at our Golf Classic event but very opportune at the same time and just brings home the need for this amazing service.

“A huge “Thank You” goes out to all of our Emergency Services,” she said.

The 25th Anniversary Angel Billy Golf Classic was attended by approximately 220 people.

“The Billy Angel Golf Classic raised about $45,000 on the day and donations are still coming in so it could be in excess of this amount.”

This includes monies raised by the sale of merchandise, shirts, raffle tickets and donations.

“It is normally our biggest fundraiser for the year but it surpassed all of us.

“The generosity of this amazing community, local businesses and individuals shows that we all know the value of the service!

“There are so many worthwhile charities and we are humbled and proud to raise so much for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service via the Port Stephens Support Group’s efforts.”

The organisers have advised that the hole in one prize yet again proved elusive and they look forward to another successful event in 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON