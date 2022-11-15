Waterwatch program no longer operating

RECENT events including sewerage pumping station issues, storms and floods have seen the quality of our water at risk.

However the once regularly conducted Waterwatch program is no longer operating at the popular Birubi Beach which has some residents seeing red.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Evidence of the water quality at Birubi was presented to residents during consultation around dog use on the beach.

Seafoam has been evident on the beach several times in recent months.

According to Oceanwatch Australia, “Most sea foam is not harmful to humans and is often an indication of a productive ocean ecosystem.

“But when large harmful algal blooms decay near shore, there are potential for impacts to human health and the environment.

“During blooms popping sea foam bubbles are one way that algal toxins become airborne.

“The resulting aerosol can irritate the eyes of beach goers and poses a health risk for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.”

Port Stephens Council’s Strategy and Environment Section Manager Brock Lamont told News Of The Area, “Regular water quality monitoring is undertaken to ensure our waterways remain safe and clean places for our community to use.

“This service comes at a cost to Council and like all services must be reviewed to confirm that it is providing value for money.”

Council is currently working to change the structure of residents and business rates as the impact of COVID has seen a critical review was completed on discretionary spending across the organisation.

“As part of this review, it was determined that Council had sufficient background monitoring data and awareness of water quality issues to cease this service until additional funding is able to be identified.

“As Council is currently reviewing its financial strategy moving forward, this service will not be recommenced in the near future.

“Council does have a close relationship with Hunter Water Corporation who undertake water quality testing throughout Port Stephens.

“Council has requested copies of this water quality testing and notification should any irregular test results be received,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON