Coffs Harbour patients sitting comfortably thanks to the Pink Ladies



THE Pink Ladies at Coffs Harbour Health Campus have worked their magic again, this time donating two clinic chairs to the hospital.

Valued at $8,950 the chairs were purchased by the Pink Ladies United Hospital Auxiliary, with funds raised largely through the Pink Ladies Coffee Shop and Gift Shop at the hospital.



These specialty chairs can be adjusted to multiple positions, raised and lowered according to the needs of patients and staff safety.

They were received with gratitude by the staff.

Nurse Unit Manager Rachel Baston said the chairs, while practical and much needed, boosted team spirit.

“The chairs symbolise the Pink Ladies’ recognition of the work performed by community health and our staff feel appreciated for what they do,” said Rachel.

“We are extremely grateful for this wonderfully kind gesture.

“Our services are in high demand and the chairs ensure our patients are more comfortable during treatments such as wound care.”

Mid North Coast Local Health District Corporate Relations Manager Sharon Fuller also expressed her gratitude for the Pink Ladies’ ongoing support.

“On behalf of Coffs Harbour Health Campus, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible Pink Ladies,” Sharon told News Of The Area.

“Their donations and volunteer efforts make an immense difference in the lives of patients and staff.

“Their selfless dedication to supporting our healthcare community is truly inspirational.

“We thank them not only for their generosity, but their kindness, and unwavering commitment to our mission of providing exceptional care.

“We are profoundly grateful for everything they do.”

Pink Ladies Treasurer Linda Friend said being able to donate equipment to benefit healthcare workers and patients was important for the volunteers.

“We often get thank yous for the equipment we have purchased over the years,” said Linda.

“We all work hard and get a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction from being able to make a difference and we hope to continue our work for many years to come.”

Last year the powerhouse Pink Ladies raised more than $274,000 for equipment at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Anyone wanting to join the Coffs Harbour UHA is encouraged to email pinkladiescoffsharbour@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI