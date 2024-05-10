Coast Outrigger Canoe Club add OC6 canoe to fleet



COFFS Coast Outrigger Canoe Club members are making waves with a new OC6 canoe purchased with a $32,000 grant through the Community Building Partnership Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh announced the grant in December 2022 as part of $400,000 in funding for as many as sixteen local projects.



The additional canoe will allow even more of the club’s 66 members, who range in age from nine to 76 (of which 34 are female), to be on the water at the same time.

Mr Singh, who has now been invited to join the crew on a training paddle, joined club members at Jetty Beach to celebrate the delivery of the canoe.

“It was great to be harbourside with club members and their new canoe, which is a wonderful asset for the club,” Mr Singh said.

“The club has always been focused on increased community participation and the arrival of the new canoe is helping the members to achieve this aim.

“I congratulate them on their new craft and applaud them for promoting healthy lifestyles in our community.”

Coffs Coast Outrigger Canoe Club president Chris Foley thanked Mr Singh for his support of the club’s application for the grant.

“We’re also grateful for his ongoing support and interest in the club and the sport of outrigger canoe paddling on the Coffs Coast, and racing in NSW and southern Queensland,” Mr Foley said.