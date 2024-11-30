Robyn Condliffe awarded Life Membership of Fellowship of First Fleeters



LIFE membership to the Fellowship of First Fleeters has been bestowed upon Robyn Condliffe, a member of the North Coast Chapter.

Robyn is a beloved and well-respected member, and only the second person from the local chapter to be honoured in this way – the late Mary Kell OAM being the first.



As a founding member of the chapter, Robyn and her husband Tony formally took out membership in 1997.

The chapter was inaugurated with 33 in attendance on Sunday 1 June, 1997, at Boambee Creek Reserve.

Robyn was elected Secretary and Tony became Vice-President.

During those 27 years, Robyn has held almost all committee positions.

Her dedication to the wellbeing of her chapter has been outstanding and she has maintained her duties in recent years as secretary, membership officer and research officer with goodwill and friendliness to all.

Robyn has always held a wider view of membership and was responsible for sponsoring two new chapters in northern NSW.

She worked for months to set up a chapter in Armidale for members in the northern tablelands and the northwest.

Those who attended opted for not one chapter but two.

The then President Mary Kell and her husband Jim officiated at Armidale while Robyn and Tony went to Tamworth.

Over the years, Robyn maintained many links with the New England chapter and there were several collective visits back and forth.

As Secretary she has also supported and arranged combined activities with other neighbouring chapters, Northern Rivers, North-West and Mid North Coast.

Fellowship President Jon Fearon personally endorsed her receiving the award.

“My wife Karys and I have found Robyn wonderfully hospitable, warm and friendly, not only on our visit to the chapter but also at combined Fellowship activities in Sydney and elsewhere,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI

