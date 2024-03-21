Seaside Singers light up Seniors Festival



SONGS were sung and dancers took to the streets as the Seaside Singers performed last week as part of the NSW Seniors Festival.

The community choir, membership to which is dominated by seniors, delighted visitors to the Nelson Bay town centre.



Seaside Singers founder Diana Souter launched the choir seventeen years ago.

Members perform at a range of venues and events and rehearse once a week.

Diana explained that it is a flexible arrangement which allows members to participate in performances based on their availability.

“The Seaside Singers don’t require an audition to be a part of the Seaside Singers, everyone is welcome,” Diana told News Of The Area.

“When you sing you have fun, you use your brain, use your voices, learn something new and entertain people.”

Diana was recently recognised for her contribution to the culture of the Nelson Bay area, receiving a Port Stephens Council Australia Day Award.

Apart from her singing, Diana is also a passionate writer and a member of a local writing group for seniors.

She would also like to see the return of a community drama group as she believes this is an important missing cultural outlet for the community.

The Seaside Singers will perform once again this Friday at the Salamander Bay Shopping Centre.

By Marian SAMPSON

