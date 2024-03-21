Land and Environment court denies marina extension DA



AFTER years of community angst, the Land and Environment Court has finally ruled on the proposed extension of Soldiers Point Marina.

Port Stephens Council initially rejected the development application (DA) and now the Land and Environment Court has followed suit.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

DA 16-2019-8-1 sought alterations and additions to existing marina, including the construction of a two-storey addition comprising a members’ lounge, gymnasium, pool, spa, pool lounge, patio, decking, amenities, storage and plant rooms.

The DA also requested permission for landscaping and site preparation works including the partial demolition of the existing slipway and significant earthworks.

The Soldiers Point Marina is a significant community asset which was approved over 60 years ago.

The Marina has 90 berths and hosts a restaurant, a café, boat sales offices, workshop, laundry, sauna/massage rooms and amenities.

However parking around the site has remained a contentious issue with the Marina offering a valet parking service to address part of the problem.

Roz Armstrong, Immediate Past President of the Soldiers Point Community Group told News Of The Area, “This decision has not only validated the Port Stephens Council’s refusal of consent but also the tireless efforts of the many Soldiers Point Community Group members who, together with other community groups and residents, diligently researched issues and wrote many submissions.

“Commissioner Dixon refers to the matter of public interest and in this case the voice of public interest has been heard and listened to,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON