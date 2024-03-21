Seed Library sprouts community connection



SEED libraries continue to grow in popularity, with 1200 seed packets loaned out across three Port Stephens library branches in 2023.

200 of those seed packets contained seeds donated by community members.



Across Port Stephens libraries now offer a Seed Library alongside the more traditional offering of books and resources.

Tomaree Library and Community Centre coordinator Mitzi Dewhurst told News Of The Area, “We encourage people to borrow, return and donate seeds to the Seed Library.

“The return on the loan is not only the fresh product, but the seeds harvested from the crop.

“These seeds are then shared with other library members in a reciprocal manner.”

All you need to borrow seeds is a free library membership card.

The Seed Library collection reflects both seasonality and the diversity of donations.

“When seeds are donated to the library we arrange for them to be packaged and re-shared.”

The Seed Library is focused on providing seeds for local community members that are easy to grow, and provide ancillary benefits including companion planting and encouraging healthy eating and cooking.

The seeds include a range of herbs, flowers, vegetables and fruit from mini tomatoes to Asian greens, chillies, herbs, and flowers such as marigolds.

The collection changes according to the seasons, so there is always something different to try.

Port Stephens Libraries form a part of a global Seed Library database.

“Many customers are keen to try new seeds they may not have tried before such as sugar baby watermelon or asian greens.

“The marigolds and sunflowers always continue to be popular.

“Parsley continues to be a favourite and seeds such as Nigella and Fenugreek tempt those looking for something a little different.

“We like to encourage the donation of seeds that are suited to our area and easy to grow, so they can be shared with others.”

All seeds must be collected from members’ gardens and not parks or reserves.

Libraries have come a long way from the days of just loaning books.

At Port Stephens Libraries you will discover books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, newspapers, online resources, technology help sessions, multicultural collections, ebooks and audio.

Information and resources can be explored, searched and accessed remotely as well as in person.

“We also loan board games, STEM kits, ukuleles, weaving looms and flower presses.

“We currently offer a range of programs and events from book discussion groups, educational programs, children’s activities, author visits, writers talks and workshops to name a few.”

By Marian SAMPSON