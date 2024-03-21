Landcare groups do battle with invasive weeds



LANDCARE groups across the region continue to perform important regeneration work and wage war with invasive weeds.

In Corlette a group of Landcare volunteers maintain the walking and cycling track that follows the coast along Bagnalls Beach from ‘Dutchies’ through to the western end of Bagnalls Beach, as well as looking after other areas including Kingfisher Reserve and Roy Wood Reserve.



Both these tracts of land are important wildlife corridors.

Other Landcare groups look after the Bridle Trail at Nelson Bay, with one volunteer in particular seen almost daily as she wins the battle against invasive weeds.

Landcare volunteers do not need to be gardeners to participate, with a passion for the environment the only prerequisite.

Margaret Wilkinson of the Corlette Landcare group told News Of The Area that volunteers are struggling to keep up with rapid weed growth in recent years.

“Not being permitted to work our areas during COVID and the rain received during that time caused an explosion in weed growth and we’ve been struggling ever since to get on top of it.”

Local Landcare groups are now seeking more support to continue their important work.

While the benefits to the environment are clear, there are benefits for volunteers, too.

“The main benefits our volunteers get from participating is exercise in an outdoor environment and importantly – the social cohesion over our cuppas and chats afterwards.

“Many of our volunteers have been doing this work together over ten years and more and we are wearing out!”

To find out more call Margaret on 49812881 or 0412199221 or visit the Landcare website.

By Marian SAMPSON