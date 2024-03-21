Emergency services called to Corlette house fire



PORT Stephens emergency services were called to an incident early on Tuesday 12 March after a fire broke out at a residence on Portside Crescent, Corlette.

NSW Fire and Rescue teams were in attendance, whilst NSW Police cordoned off the street for safety and investigative purposes.



News Of The Area spoke to On Scene Commander Jim Murphy at the location.

“We were called to this address at 7:16am after a triple zero call this morning,” Jim said.

“We quickly isolated and extinguished the fire, and luckily there were no casualties.”

The incident was dealt with rapidly and professionally at a busy time of day when children are going to school, and people are on the road to work.

The cause of the fire at this time is unknown, and investigations continue.

By Simon EKINS

