From the Mayor’s Desk with Cr Paul Amos



I ATTENDED a couple of great community gatherings on the weekend that will only get bigger and better.

The Italian Festival at the Yacht Club paid homage to many great Italian families that played a huge pioneering role in the evolution of our city.

I was lucky enough, growing up in Coffs Harbour, to see first hand the contribution to our progress and culture these people have made.

It was great to catch up with a few “paisanos” (friends of the old country).

Well done Micheal Hauville and organisers.

This will be a big event into the future, so watch out for it.

On Friday night I welcomed riders at Ulong on the way to a finish at Woolgoolga in the Tour de Rocks, then riding the final day with the legendary Faircloth and Reynolds team.

Please, if you like your outdoor adventuring, mark this three day ride on your calendar.

The catering and camping logistics for 400 riders is amazing to see, just one big group of happy campers raising money for very worthy cancer fighting causes.

More on the Foreshores briefly.

Some misleading information coming from the State Government that needs correction.

Firstly, the Aboriginal Consultation through Murawin Consulting does not support private residential in the foreshores, nor do the local Aboriginal Elders group – it is strongly opposed.

I had heard Minister Kamper was coming to the City around the end of March.

Repeated requests for meetings with Minister Kamper had been ignored and the only way I was able to speak to the Minister was to impose myself after stumbling across a media announcement I noticed was in progress while driving past.

Living here…aren’t we lucky!

By Cr Paul AMOS, Mayor, City of Coffs Harbour