Letter to the Editor: Language shapes our ideas and culture



DEAR News Of The Area,

INCREASINGLY the debate over foreshore development occupies the Opinion and Letters section of NOTA.

Opinions are wide ranging but generally fall into two groups: those for and those against.

My letter is not about picking sides but rather the language used and how language influences ideas and opinions.

Recently Grace and Ian Blackie (NOTA 12/04/2024) asserted that ratepayers should ‘make decisions on the Foreshores’.

I do not agree and here are some reasons.

Many in the community are renting (29.4 percent ABS Census 2021) and according to Grace and Ian would not have a say in what was to happen at the foreshore.

Almost one-third of the community.

What about those who invest in property here but live remotely?

Why should their opinion carry any more weight than a local resident?

Further, about ten percent of the community are aged 15-24 years and many of this group would likewise have no input.

I’m guessing many of this group do not own property.

Then we consider our seniors in various retirement facilities, many of whom contribute to the facilities rates but are nonetheless not considered ratepayers.

I couldn’t find an estimate on the number but sixteen percent of the community were aged over 70 years (ABS Census 2021).

I did not write this letter to criticise Grace and Ian and I am sure they would not want their message construed in this way.

However, the language promotes inequity and elitism.

If we are a community bound by common values and purpose then why shouldn’t all members of the community be treated equally?

Language is our primary tool of expression and communication.

Language shapes people and their culture.

Language is beautiful when not abused.

However, when it is misused to spread misinformation and disinformation it fuels the rise of such things as the ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘Trumpian politics’.

Language can be enlightening, a defence of the indefensible and ‘make lies sound truthful and murders acceptable’ (Orwell).

It comes in many forms such as the political spin and obfuscation that we see in the debate over foreshore development.

NOTA, be careful with the language.

Regards,

Peter O’BRIEN,

Coffs Coast.