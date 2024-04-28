Letter to the Editor: Jetty Foreshores plan ‘transcends political lines’



DEAR News Of The Area,

THE proposal to develop our foreshore into a vibrant mix of green spaces, shops, restaurants, and residential and tourist areas is not just a project; it’s a transformative step towards enhancing our city’s liveability and prosperity.

I understand and respect the concerns some have expressed about the transition of public land into spaces that include some private development.

I also recognise anxieties that accompany change – it’s a sentiment that speaks to our desire to preserve the accessibility of our community spaces.

The Jetty Foreshores will always remain accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

The underlying concept of the revitalisation is about enhancing the quality of life for each one of us.

The green spaces within this development are a cornerstone of the project.

This vision buzzes with life, where families picnic on lush lawns, children play in safe, green surroundings, and friends gather for meals overlooking the water.

These are the spaces where memories will be made.

Revitalising the foreshores is about creating opportunities – it’s a place where local businesses flourish, creating jobs and bringing innovation to our doorstep.

It’s jobs and social opportunities for our young people so they don’t have to move away.

It’s a boost for our local economy ensuring that our city remains vibrant and sustainable for generations to come.

It’s a place where tourism will flourish – a place which makes the most of what we have to offer.

Unfortunately the Jetty Foreshores revitalisation has been politicised, twisted and weaponised on too many occasions – to the detriment of the broader community.

This project transcends political lines because this is about our shared future, our common goals.

It’s about creating a legacy of prosperity, sustainability, and community for our children and their children.

Regards,

Gurmesh SINGH,

Member for Coffs Harbour.