Big future ahead for Tomaree High Dux Ben Barwood



THE future looks bright for 2023 Tomaree High School Dux Ben Barwood, with a generous $1000 donation from Legacy Australia’s Port Stephens division going towards Ben’s studies at university.

Ben’s passion for engineering, particularly in automation, robotics and green energy solutions, resulted in an outstanding achievement in HSC Design and Technology.



Ben’s major project, an innovative residential wind turbine designed for efficiency and safety in various wind conditions, was selected out of over 10,000 students for the prestigious 2024 NSW HSC SHAPE Exhibition in Sydney.

Ben, who will be pursuing a Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering degree at the University of Newcastle, credits his success to his wonderful teachers at Tomaree High School.

At age ten, Ben tragically lost his Dad, Jason, after a tough three year battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.

It was an incredibly difficult period for Ben, and his family, as they adjusted to a ‘new normal’ without any family living nearby.

“It’s time like these when it really hits home that Ben and Corey’s Dad is not here to see his boys’ achievements,” Ben’s mum Alyson told News Of The Area.

Jason was a talented RAAF pilot who successfully flew several different aircraft types, including the locally based E-7A Wedgetail.

“Ben also shares his Dad’s love of aviation and at age twelve, undertook local flying lessons,” Alyson said.

“He was deemed competent to fly a solo circuit, after just ten hours in the air.”

Unfortunately, Ben was too young to legally fly solo at the time.

“He dreams of one day building his own light aircraft and insists it will be powered by green energy, of course!” she said.

Alyson has no doubt that Jason would be incredibly proud of Ben’s year 12 achievements.

Tomaree High School Engineering Studies teacher Martin Shiner said, “Ben has a strong focus to fulfil his potential in the field of engineering, where he displays great aptitude and wonderful knowledge, highly exemplified in his outstanding 2023 HSC results,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON