Sydney Swans to play AFLW game in Coffs Harbour



SYDNEY Swans women will play for premiership points in Coffs Harbour later this year, as the region hosts an AFLW game for the first time.

The Swans will take on the Richmond Tigers on Saturday, 14 September at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The AFLW match comes on the back of the Swans men’s team’s visit to Coffs Harbour in January, in which they held a preseason camp, junior super clinic, and intra-club match.

The Swans women held a pre-season training camp last year at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Swans are coming off a 2023 season in which they played finals in just their second season in the AFLW.

Community Football and Competition Manager for Northern NSW, Brad Greenshields, said the best of the best would be in action in September.

“In the past we’ve had preseason matches where maybe the clubs that came up rested one or two stars, now that they are playing for the full monty, we are going to be seeing the best of the best,” he said.

“The Swans made the finals last year, and Richmond weren’t that far off it, so I think it will be a great game.

“While Richmond have stars like Katie Brennan, Monique Conti and Ellie McKenzie, being able to see the shining lights from the Swans like Chloe Molloy, Ally Morphett and Laura Gardiner will help to further strengthen the ties the Sydney Swans have with the North Coast region.”

By Aiden BURGESS