Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News



15 MAY

Palm Lake Resort has sponsored the activities at our Bowling Club this week.

Thirty-four players turned out for Wednesday Nominated Triples today in fine conditions

The morning game was decided by the Lowest winning score and with a score of 13 Scott Fitzalan and Terry Munright were the winners.

The afternoon game was won by Rob Young, Col Amos, and Mark Hair. The Highest winning margin was the decider, and they had a margin of 20.

The Garden Eatery voucher went to Chris Fredericks. Thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support.

18 May

The Sectional finals of Saturday Open Pennants commenced this weekend with Grade 6 travelling to Soldiers Point and Grade 5 playing undercover at Raymond Terrace.

The forecast was not good, and Grade 6 really battled the elements at Soldiers Point.

They lost their first match to Edgworth and were into their second game against Lowlands when the rain closed the greens.

They waited around until the game could be resumed, eventually continuing under lights.

The side lost this encounter and eventually arrived back in Tea Gardens late at night.

They had to back up again on Sunday morning to play host Club Soldiers Point but were again beaten.

Thus ended the Six’s campaign for this competition.

I can remember a couple of years ago when we had Sectional playoffs at Soldiers Point and the conditions then as now were atrocious due to the weather.

Grade 5 meanwhile under cover at Raymond Terrace, enjoyed two good wins on Saturday and were through to the semi-final against Beresfield on Sunday morning.

Grade 5 went through all their sectional games undefeated so they must have been confident that their good run would continue.

Alas this was not the case as Beresfield had a few aces stacked up their sleeve and they put them into play today.

Beresfield won the match 61-43 and went through to the final.

Overall, a really good campaign by our Bowling Club.

I never cease to be amazed at the number of players playing bowls in the Newcastle area.

It is an extraordinarily strong bowling community.

In other news.

The new honour board is now in place and all entries are up to date.

Thanks to Rod Morrison for the new boards. His generosity is much appreciated.

By John SLATER