Tea Garden Women’s Bowling Club



TUESDAY 14th May: Social bowls played 4 games 3 bowls Triples 16 ends, Maryanne Cuss playing ” Swinger lead” in one game. Danni Smith, Lynda Richards and Dale Cameron started strongly bowling against Vicki McMillan, Dawn May and Jean Glover they held a 7 point lead by the 7th end from here on they lost some momentum the score 10 all on the 10th end, lucky for them their team made a come back winning 19 v 14. A close game from start to finish Maryanne Cuss, Jan Coomer and Lorraine Murphy v Maryanne, Preccy Swaddling and Dawn Jones the result 17 all.

Kay Berczelly, Carolyn Fredericks and Dale Winter proved to be much too strong an opposition v Liv Everingham, Judi Polak and Judy McGavock winning 22 v 7. On the next rink also a big victory to Jane Uff, Ingrid Luck and Bette Saillard 26 v Sheril Johnson, Sheila Rattray and Sandra Leisemann 7. The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Danni, Lynda and Dale. Kay Berczelly won the raffle many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize. Following bowls all joined in to wish Ingrid Luck happy “0′ birthday.

Thursday 16th May: Format for play 3 games of 3 bowls Triples 12 ends and a game of Fours. A win to Danni Smith, Jan Coomer and Bette Saillard 12 v Vicki McMillan, Carol Hayden and Judy McGavock 6. Maryanne Cuss, Christine Fossey and Bev Dunn were “on fire” defeating Preccy Swaddling, Carolyn Fredericks and Jean Glover by 14 shots, 20 v 6. Sue Morris, Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann defeated Dorothy Thompson, Judi Polak and Lynda Richards 14 v 8. The game of Fours ended on the same score Lyn Nightingale, Robyn Webster, Karen Green and Pat Baker 14 v Lorraine Murphy, Lynne Green, Gay Pezet and Deyonne Page 8. The winners were Maryanne, Christine and Bev winning with the highest score.

Congratulations to Robyn Beaumont who competed in Bowls NSW Champion of Club Champions Women’s Singles which was held on the 13th – 16th May bowled at clubs in Western Sydney. Robyn bowled strongly through the section play-offs at Club Mt Lewis, in her best game defeating last year’s Semi Finalist Simone Smith (East Maitland). Robyn advanced to the play-offs ranked 6th, unfortunately she lost her next match in a close contest which lasted 27 ends. A great effort Robyn ranked now in the top 20 out of 90 entrants in this event, TGWBC are lucky to have you as a member.

Finally wishing our Grade 3 White Pennant Team good bowling at the State Pennant Finals to be played at Ballina Bowling Club commencing on Tuesday 21st May – Thursday 23rd May. Our team have a Bye Tuesday morning and play in the afternoon against St Johns Park. On Wednesday morning their opposition is a team from Penrith, Round 1 of the Finals will be held Wednesday afternoon and the Semi Final and Final on Thursday.

By Lynda RICHARDS