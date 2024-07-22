Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News



17 JULY

A big thank you to Wood’ys Garden Centre for sponsoring this week in bowls.

Fine winter weather attracted 42 players and both greens were in use.

The morning game was decided by the highest winning score and the team of Graham Uff,

Garry Porter and Hylton Newman managed this with a score of 19.

The afternoon game was decided by the highest winning margin and the winners were G Muggleton, Mick Sheridan and Dennis Ashbridge., with a margin of 18.

The Garden Eatery Voucher was won by Alan Greenhalgh. Our thanks to the

Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

20 July

The Major Singles Semi Final was played today in atrocious conditions.

The Results were as follows;

Chris Ross defeated former Club Champion Jeff Baker 25-17and Geoffrey Muggleton managed a win over a valiant Rick Islaub 25-20

The winds were so strong that the jack moved twice, and a bowl was rolled over a couple of times in this match.

Players would be forgiven if they thought that they were playing the 11th hole at Royal Troon in the British Open, but without the rain.

21 July

The final of the Major Singles was played today with Chris Ross Taking on Geoffrey Muggleton.

Thankfully, the wind had moderated a little for the final, but it had turned around more to the south-west, remaining tricky for the players.

What a final it turned out to be

Both players are fine draw bowlers and although Chris held an early advantage, Geoff reeled him in and drew level at 24-24 with one end to decide the match.

It was a frustrating end for Geoff who just could not get his bowls to turn in and Chris claimed the title 25-24.

A fitting end to what has been a fascinating Championship played in the spirit of bowls and before a large gallery rugged up like “Michelin Men.”

Congratulations to all who participated and especially our new Club Champion, Chris Ross.

In other news.

Entries for the Major Pairs close on Friday, 26 July.

This is another splendid opportunity for some new players to compete at a higher level and gain valuable experience.

By John SLATER