Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch commemorates forgotten wars



FORGOTTEN wars and warriors were remembered with the Vietnam Veterans’ Day commemorations held at Tea Gardens’ ANZAC Park on Sunday 18 August, the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

Opened by RSL Sub-Branch Treasurer and Trustee Terry Munright, the service was small and poignant, symbolic of the day’s lower profile relative to other calendar events, and fittingly reminiscent of the limited awareness the general public also shares about wars outside WWI and WWII.

The sub-Branch’s ‘Padre’, Reverend Richard Goscombe spoke of meeting and hearing from many Vietnam veterans.

“The impact of being in that theatre of war, and the struggles many of them had coming back home, dealing with the often deplorable treatment they received from the civilian public – the rejection, insults, denial of fundamental services… it leaves me staggered.”

“The rest of us can live not guilty lives, but grateful lives, for their service and sacrifice.”

Sub-Branch President Mal Motum recounted a Vietnam War engagement separate from the Battle of Long Tan, that of the battles at fire support bases ‘Coral’ and ‘Balmoral’.

“The Americans called the area the ‘Catchers Mitt’, a known training area for the North Vietnamese Army, but the enemy threat was seriously underestimated.

“The resultant attacks on Coral and Balmoral saw some of the largest and most sustained battles for Australia in the war.

“Most of the casualties were in their early 20s.”

As the flag was lowered and raised again, the sincere congregation on ANZAC Park received an unprompted mark of respect by the rowers from the local Jimmys Beach Mullets, who raised their oars in salute as they passed by on the Myall River.

Wreaths were laid by the RSL sub-Branch, and representative veterans from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The national anthem, sung beautifully acapella by those in attendance, brought an end to the ceremony, and everyone was invited back to the Tea Gardens Country Club to enjoy a free barbecue lunch.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

