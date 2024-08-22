Letter to the Editor: Future accessibility to Shoal Bay and Fingal Bay



DEAR News Of The Area,

FOLLOWING the recently adopted ’Shoal Bay Place Plan’, we have encouraged and written to Port Stephens Council to urgently address the need for an additional access and egress road to Shoal Bay.

This need has recently been accentuated by beach erosion episodes and subsidence of Shoal Bay Beach, particularly during extreme weather conditions.

This is not a new phenomenon for Shoal Bay Beach but it has again highlighted the vulnerability and concerns of the Shoal Bay and Fingal Bay residents which has a combined population of approximately 3500 and escalates substantially during holiday periods.

There are also many other reasons for introducing an additional access and egress road and some examples are:

• The appeal of the Tomaree Headland which attracts well in excess of 200,000 people each year

• The recent introduction of the Tomaree Coastal walk

• The increased appeal of the Shoal Bay foreshore which has had a recent upgrade

• The growth in the ‘Eat Street’ appeal of the Shoal Bay shopping precinct

• The impending repurposing of the Tomaree Lodge

• The strong recent growth in ‘infill’ development which is occurring [and encouraged by Port Stephens Council] in Shoal Bay together with the uplift in allowable building heights closer to the foreshore which will elevate the level of residential development underpinned by the national housing crisis

• The strong growth in local events particularly the Fingal Bay Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) beach related activities, the Fingal Bay Markets and the weekly Parkrun etc, as well as activities planned for Shoal Bay.

Other factors which have the potential to impact in the longer term on Port Stephens and Shoal Bay will be:

• Substantially increased visitation following the Newcastle Airport offering international travel

• The growth of cruise activity at Carrington

• Widening of the Nelson Bay Road.

Key Benefits of having an additional access road:

• Addressing vehicle congestion during busy periods

• Addressing residential growth

• Addressing visitor growth

• Addressing the appeal of the Tomaree Headland and the Shoal Bay business precinct

• Addressing key safety issues at the time of peak periods and potential catastrophes/emergencies in the Shoal Bay and Fingal Bay precincts.

There is also little doubt that the demand for public transport services such as shuttle buses will grow particularly related to the recently introduced Tomaree Coastal Walk and the repurposed Tomaree Lodge which reinforces the need for appropriate and adequate road linkages.

Whatever is done at the Tomaree Headland there will be consequences so we should be prepared, particularly as there are already parking and traffic management issues.

We therefore believe the situation has become urgent and therefore it is time to act.

Regards,

Peter CLOUGH,

President,

Tomaree Headland Heritage Group.