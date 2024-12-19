Teacher charged over allegedly possessing child abuse material



A TEACHER at a Port Stephens school has been charged over allegedly possessing child abuse material.

On Tuesday 3 December 2024, police attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commenced an investigation into reports a 23-year-old male teacher was in possession of child abuse material.

On Wednesday 4 December 2024, police executed a search warrant at a school in Port Stephens and seized several devices for forensic examination.

On Friday 13 December 2024, the 23-year-old man was arrested at Maitland Police Station.

He was charged with possess child abuse material and was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on Wednesday 15 January 2025.

Police are unable to reveal the name of the school at this time.