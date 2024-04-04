The Armidale School set to bring 160 swimmers to Coffs Coast Ocean Swims



A RECORD team of around 160 swimmers from The Armidale School (TAS) will launch into the Coffs Coast Ocean Swims on Sunday 7 April at the Jetty in Coffs Harbour.

This keen cohort is likely to make up a third of all entries in the iconic event.

Swimming for their long-time chosen charity for mental health, the Blue Tree Project, the students’ plunge-with-purpose is a hallmark on the TAS calendar.

The two-kilometre swim is a qualifier for TAS’s Triple Crown, an award for those who complete designated physical challenges during their time at the school.

It is also a requisite component of the school’s surf lifesaving program, in which Year 11 students can achieve their Surf Bronze Medallion in conjunction with the Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, which organises the ocean swims.

Competing for the second time, TAS swimming captain Prue Black told News Of The Area, “Swimming in the ocean can be very scary.

“Even though it is in the protected harbour, it’s a big transition from a pool where you can touch the bottom or hang on to a lane rope, to not being able to see what’s in the water.

“For many it will be a mental challenge as much as a physical one particularly for those who aren’t regular swimmers but are prepared to go out of their comfort zone and have a crack, which is something TAS students do so well,” she said.

Supporting the TAS swimmers will be twelve Year 12 students who gained their Surf Bronze Medallions last year.

They will be positioned along the course on rescue boards.

Numerous staff will also be offering encouragement by swimming alongside participants, in kayaks, and on shore.

For the second year the TAS team will be wearing blue caps as part of the school’s Blue Week, which focuses on positive mental health as part of the Blue Tree Project.

“It’s lovely that we can use the swim to lift the profile of the cause and raise funds for something that is close to our community, while doing something active which also contributes to positive mental health,” Prue said.

Race Director Kerry Bayliss told NOTA, “It is an absolute pleasure to give a wrap to TAS.

“They have produced record numbers of students as swimmers, record numbers of parents as swimmers and the latest bronze squad are attending as water safety.

“It is also a pleasure to work together with them,” he said.

