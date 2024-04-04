Wet but a winner: Coffs Rotary Clubs enjoy annual Golf Day

A MASSIVE turnout of 31 teams made a big start to a very wet game of golf at the Rotary Clubs of Coffs City and Daybreak Charity Golf Day on Friday 15 March.

With drizzly conditions not letting up, rain eventually stopped play once most teams had completed at least nine holes and scores were worked out.

Coffs City Rotary President Bob Carle told News Of The Area, “Andrew Fraser and Gurmesh Singh did the 18 holes, while many others decided the Club House was a better place.”

While no one took out the $10,000 hole-in-one prize, a couple “got close”.

An estimated $10,000 was raised which will be distributed amongst local charities.

The major beneficiary will be the Waratah Respite Services and the Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association.

“Two great causes in our community,” said Bob.

“We were blessed with much local business support, Todd Blewitt being our major event sponsor coming along himself, and the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary donating an Ultimate Dolphin Experience for four worth $1500.

“Many smaller donations were made to fill an auction, a raffle plus team prizes down to tenth place.

“There was a special ladies team prize and of course a Bradman’s prize.”

On behalf of both Rotary Clubs Bob thanked all businesses who gave prizes and also those who entered teams.

“It has become a real community event,” Bob said.

“The committee would like to thank the players, the sponsors and the workers from both Clubs who, although all got wet, stayed on the course ‘til it was cancelled by the Club.”

Hosting the event Coffs Harbour Golf Club management was complimented for its support and work behind the scenes from the build-up to the running and the wrap-up afterwards.

“Congrats to Paul and Kylie and the team, this made the day for everyone, despite having to make the call to ‘pull the pin’ when the weather really rolled in.”

The winners were:

1st – The Hacks

2nd – Shearwater

3rd – SCC Support Service

Ladies – The Allied Funerals Foxettes

Longest Drive – 17th Luke Fry

Longest Drive Ladies – 17th Kerry Farmer

Longest Drive – 25th Nathan Cotter

Longest Drive – 25th Ladies Kerry Farmer

Closest to the Teardrop – Gurmesh Singh

By Andrea FERRARI