37 Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

News Of The Area - April 4, 2024

Address: 37 Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East Price: $799,000 – $819,000 Beds: 3, Bath: 2, Car: 2 Land size: 704.02 sqm NESTLED in the heart of Boambee East, 37 Lady Belmore Drive presents a rare opportunity to own a charming three-bedroom older style Hopwood Homes built residence that exudes character and comfort. Boasting a spacious main bedroom with not one, but two sets of mirrored door built-in robes and a convenient ensuite, this residence offers a retreat-like experience within your own home. The two additional bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes (one presently utilised as an office), provide ample space for family members or guests. A well-appointed bathroom with a shower and bath, complemented by a separate toilet, ensures convenience and privacy for all residents. Step into the two distinct living areas; a formal lounge room seamlessly connected to a formal dining area sets the stage for elegant gatherings. The large timber galley-style kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with an electric cooktop, wall oven, and dishwasher. Adjacent to the kitchen, a separate informal living and dining area offers a cozy space for everyday living. Entertaining is a breeze with the 6m x 3m enclosed sunroom spanning the rear of the home, providing the perfect setting for hosting guests or enjoying quiet moments of relaxation. The double lock-up garage, featuring a convenient drive-through option giving vehicular access to the rear yard, ensures easy access and ample storage space. Convenience is key with this property, as it is just a short stroll away from primary and high schools, a neighborhood shopping centre, complete with supermarket, chemist, bottle shop and takeaway options, and public bus routes in the street. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a home that blends timeless charm with modern comforts in a sought-after location. Agent: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).