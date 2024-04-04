37 Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 37 Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East

Price: $799,000 – $819,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 704.02 sqm

NESTLED in the heart of Boambee East, 37 Lady Belmore Drive presents a rare opportunity to own a charming three-bedroom older style Hopwood Homes built residence that exudes character and comfort.

Boasting a spacious main bedroom with not one, but two sets of mirrored door built-in robes and a convenient ensuite, this residence offers a retreat-like experience within your own home.

The two additional bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes (one presently utilised as an office), provide ample space for family members or guests.

A well-appointed bathroom with a shower and bath, complemented by a separate toilet, ensures convenience and privacy for all residents.

Step into the two distinct living areas; a formal lounge room seamlessly connected to a formal dining area sets the stage for elegant gatherings.

The large timber galley-style kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with an electric cooktop, wall oven, and dishwasher.

Adjacent to the kitchen, a separate informal living and dining area offers a cozy space for everyday living.

Entertaining is a breeze with the 6m x 3m enclosed sunroom spanning the rear of the home, providing the perfect setting for hosting guests or enjoying quiet moments of relaxation.

The double lock-up garage, featuring a convenient drive-through option giving vehicular access to the rear yard, ensures easy access and ample storage space.

Convenience is key with this property, as it is just a short stroll away from primary and high schools, a neighborhood shopping centre, complete with supermarket, chemist, bottle shop and takeaway options, and public bus routes in the street.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a home that blends timeless charm with modern comforts in a sought-after location.

Agent: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).

