Karuah community commemorates Anzac Day



OVER 600 locals from Karuah and the greater region came together on ANZAC Day to commemorate and acknowledge the meaning of this national occasion.

The Karuah RSL sub-Branch members, being returned servicemen and women from campaigns in Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, East Timor and a wide range of peacekeeping activities, led the march.



They were supported by flag bearers from the Military Brotherhood and Air Force cadets from 335 Squadron Williamtown.

The march, stretching down the main street, included relatives of veterans, representatives from Karuah Public School, parents and staff, the Rural Fire Brigades of Karuah, North Arm Cove and Limeburners Creek and members from the Karuah Bowling Club, Rugby League Club, Motor Yacht Club and staff of the Karuah RSL Club.

Once assembled in Memorial Park, the youth of the community played an important role in the Dawn Service with senior pupils from Karuah Public School opening the service and Air Force cadets from 335 Squadron forming the Catafalque Party.

The key address commemorating Australia’s role in the Korean War was presented by Bob McMaster.

At the completion of the service, attendees crossed the road to the RSL Club to partake in the traditional Anzac breakfast.

“At 9.30am in front of the Wall of Remembrance at the front of the Karuah RSL Club the sub-Branch then led a community service of remembrance,” said Scott Beaumont, Karuah RSL sub-Branch.

“This service highlighted the sacrifices that all servicemen and women make in their lives everyday while carrying out their duties and honoured the ultimate sacrifice made by those who did not return from overseas campaigns.

“Generations of many local families then had the opportunity to come together with veterans of the RSL Sub Branch for their own personal moments of reflection while laying wreaths, poppies and rosemary to remember family members.”

