Council adopts Shoal Bay Place Plan



PORT Stephens Council unanimously agreed to adopt the Shoal Bay Place Plan at its ordinary meeting on Tuesday 23 April 2024.

The town’s Place Plan has been developed in partnership with local residents and business to guide future land use planning, new infrastructure investment and place activation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson said it’s a great outcome for the community.

“We know that over the next few years, more and more people will want to live in this incredibly special part of the world.

“The Shoal Bay Place Plan will guide how we manage this increasing demand – it will help support housing growth but also ensure we don’t lose the unique character and natural beauty of Shoal Bay while improving residents quality of life.

“Earlier this year, the community provided feedback on the draft plan and although we had lots of support for the actions, there were also some concerns raised by our community.

“Many of these concerns and the feedback provided has now been incorporated into the final document – this includes further conversations around changes to building heights, supporting infrastructure and alternate access roads,” she added.

Along with infrastructure improvements, the adoption of the Shoal Bay Place Plan is hoped to offer improved economic outcomes for local businesses through upgrades to business areas, local events and improved shopfronts.

It will also help to protect and celebrate Shoal Bay’s natural assets, recognising a number of opportunities for projects including clean up days, beachfront stabilisation, environmental volunteering and education campaigns.

“I know there are already some Shoal Bay residents who are itching to get started on some of the community-led initiatives,” Deputy Mayor Anderson said.

“We’re working with the Towns Team Movement to set up a Shoal Bay Town Team to kick start and support the implementation of the plan.

“The first Shoal Bay Town Team event is on Thursday 16 May from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Shoal Bay Country Club – we encourage all residents and businesses to come along,” she added.

To read the Shoal Bay Place Plan or find out how to get involved in the Shoal Bay Town Team, visit pscouncil.info/shoal-bay-place-plan.