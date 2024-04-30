Parking scheme contributing to Port Stephens infrastructure projects



PORT STEPHENS’ ‘Smart Parking’ initiative, which started in Nelson Bay and became operational at Little Beach, Shoal Bay in mid-April, is soon to be rolled out in Fingal Bay.

Under the scheme, residents and ratepayers can apply for a free parking permit, while funds raised from visitor parking are reinvested into local infrastructure projects.



According to Port Stephens Council, Smart Parking is designed to improve safety and accessibility, increase parking turnover and provide a revenue stream to help fund improvements in and around our town centres.

John Maretich, Port Stephens Council’s Assets Section Manager told News Of The Area, “To date, Smart Parking within Nelson Bay has funded decorative pavement marking to Magnus and Stockton Streets, circulation changes to Yacaaba, Stockton and Donald Streets, improvements to Donald Street East carpark, Fly Point carpark and Ngioka carpark, and Council’s ‘It’s On’ program of events and activation activities.

“Smart Parking at Little Beach became operational on Monday 15 April 2024 within project time, quality and budget targets.

“The roll out project included the installation of metres, new signage/line marking, updates to the Park n’ Pay app and integration with other operational systems.”

There’s more to Smart Parking than collecting revenue, however.

The metres are designed to increase turn-over of parking spaces, which can be a boon for retailers.

“Little Beach Smart Parking is designed to improve the turn-over of parking spaces to create more equitable access to parking in the Little Beach area.”

Importantly for Port Stephens residents, Smart Parking is free and all you need to do to access the scheme is to register online.

You can register at pscouncil.info/smartparking.

Smart Parking will become operational at Fingal Bay in mid-May and at Birubi Beach later in the year.

By Marian SAMPSON