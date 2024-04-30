New era for Tilligerry Community Association



THE recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Tilligerry Community Association resulted in the formation of a new committee.

During the meeting, attended by approximately 30 people, outgoing President Fran Corner was congratulated for her dedication to the Tilligerry community over the past twelve years by Kylie Smiley, the incoming Vice President/Public Officer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The new committee consists of President Janet Starr, Vice President/Public Officer Kylie Smiley, Secretary Bev Ryan, Treasurer Pauline Peitsch and committee members Janine Campbell, Terri Blott and Sue McDonnell.

“The committee’s vision is to involve the whole community in making the peninsula a place for everyone by building strong relationships with other groups as well as promoting and supporting local businesses,” said newly appointed President Janet Starr.

“The new committee is dedicated to making the Tilligerry Peninsula progressive, introducing new ideas that will further enhance this lovely community.

“All residents are invited to be involved in continuing to make it a place where people feel included and welcome.

“The Association is determined to work to maintain the history and charm of the Peninsula and new ideas and suggestions about how this can be achieved are most welcome.”

The Association has long term plans to launch a website featuring local information on services and upcoming events as well as stories about the history of the area.

“We invite all residents of the Tilligerry Peninsula to join the Association and come along to the meetings so that they can support and participate in making our area the best it can be,” Janet said.