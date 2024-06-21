Thirteen Coffs Harbour businesses named tourism award finalists



THIRTEEN local businesses have been named as finalists in the 2024 North Coast Tourism Awards.

“To have so many singled out by the judges speaks to the successful repositioning and evolution of the City,” City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalia Cowley said.



“It’s been a subtle but significant change of focus which will pay dividends for a location which stands out from the crowd.”

The North Coast Tourism Awards cover from Forster to the Queensland border.

With thirteen finalists, Coffs Harbour has more finalists than any other Local Government Area on the North Coast.

The thirteen local finalists in the North Coast Tourism Awards are:

● Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM)

● Pacific Bay Resort Coffs Harbour

● The Hoey Moey

● Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

● Gumbaynggirr ECO immersive stand up paddle tours (Wajaana Yaam Adventure Tours)

● Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre

● Shearwater Restaurant

● Coffs Harbour Trike and Private Tours

● Coffs Coast Tickets by Paradox Media

● The Big Banana Fun Park

● Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary

● Tiga Cross – Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary

● Lindsay Russell – Broken Open Productions

The Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner will be held at Sails Port Macquarie by Rydges on 1 August.

The Awards acknowledge growth and entrepreneurship, and commend the success of tourism businesses throughout the North Coast Destination Network region.