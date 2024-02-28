Urunga Raiders set sail for Forster’s Viking Challenge



URUNGA FC is deep into their pre-season training regimen as they gear up for the upcoming Viking Challenge football tournament in Forster.

The Raiders are fielding two women’s squads in the annual six-a-side event and have diligently honed their skills since early January in preparation.

Coach Trevor Martin expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament, stating, “We think it’s a perfect pre-season event.

“It’s still summer so it can be hot, but the shorter, small-sided games are suited to this time of year and also provide players with lots of touches on the ball while offering a chance to work on one-on-ones and combination play.

“The Raiders are looking to start the season on the front foot and having this early tournament as motivation, the momentum is already building.”

As the Raiders head to Forster, coach Martin is already preparing for their next pre-season tournament.

“The Nambucca Challenge Cup is only a few weeks away too and as an eleven-a-side full field contest it will provide that next step towards building towards the full 90 minute games lying ahead.

“We haven’t been to the Viking Challenge before, so don’t know what to expect, but the girls will definitely be competitive and hopes are high for a strong performance from both teams.”

The community football season kicks off Saturday 6 April.

By David WIGLEY