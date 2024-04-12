Wellbeing and Resilience funding fuels community projects



TENDERS are invited for the third round of funding in Healthy North Coast’s Community Wellbeing and Resilience (CWR) Program, closing 5pm Thursday 18 April 2024.

Designed to facilitate groups within communities to work together as a combined force to effect change, the program is held in high regard across the North Coast.



The CWR seeks out projects that support communities in their recovery from the health and wellbeing impacts of natural disasters and to build their capacity to respond to future events.

Not-for-profit community organisations can apply for $100,000 – $200,000 (excluding GST) per year, for up to two years, to deliver programs for the community that focus on:

– Improving community health and wellbeing through practical place-based projects that build social connection and social capital.

– Strengthening the capacity of volunteer and community organisations to collaboratively respond to a changing climate by building partnerships and linkages between institutions, organisations or groups.

– Supporting resilience by ensuring communities are equipped with the knowledge, skills and resources to adapt to the health and wellbeing impacts of a changing climate.

Building community resilience is fundamental to improving health and wellbeing outcomes in the context of natural disasters and a changing climate.

Resilient communities predict and anticipate disasters, respond and recover from the shock and improvise and innovate in response to disasters.

One previous recipient, the Bellingen-based OzGREEN, delivered a suite of programs and events designed to increase wellbeing, build capacity and facilitate community action to prepare for future disasters.

In total, OzGREEN delivered 36 disaster preparedness events, reaching 558 participants.

Throughout the project period, they also established partnerships with 40 local organisations who they continue to collaborate with on a regular basis to increase wellbeing and resilience across our region.

The majority of participants involved in OzGREEN’s project reported a greater sense of belonging and connection to their communities and increased skills, knowledge, networks and confidence to prepare for future disasters.

Healthy North Coast CEO Monika Wheeler acknowledged the impact that the CWR program has had since its inception in 2021.

“The North Coast of NSW is an identified natural disaster hotspot in Australia,” Ms Wheeler said.

“We have experienced the impacts of multiple disasters in recent years, from the bushfires in 2021 to the Northern Rivers floods in 2022.

“Thanks to the CWR Program, we’ve been able to see the transformative impact of community-led initiatives that support recovery from natural disasters and to build resilience for the ones to come.

“I’m thrilled that, off the back of some successful past CWR projects, we can continue this program into 2024.

“I’d encourage all not-for-profits and NGOs in our region to have a think about how they might be able to make use of this funding to deliver impactful resilience and recovery initiatives for their community.”

Partnerships and trust-building has been embedded into the grant process, otherwise known as participatory grant making (PGM).

PGM acknowledges the importance of involving communities in decisions made on their behalf.

It creates strong relationships between communities and grantees, increases opportunities for networking and collaboration, enables flexibility and innovation and enhances transparency.

It prioritises community organisations working together to put forward proposals, rather than competing for funds.

By Andrea FERRARI

