Westside Tennis Club to host Northern NSW Wheelchair Tennis Tournament

WESTSIDE Tennis Club is set to host one of the state’s biggest wheelchair tennis tournaments.

The club will host the 16th LJ Hooker Northern NSW Wheelchair Tennis Tournament this weekend over two big days of top-class wheelchair tennis.

The annual event has always been held at the Westside Tennis Club, and since 2016 the players have been fortunate to use the wheelchair friendly hard court which makes it so much easier to manoeuvre around the tennis court.

Event organiser Allan Pade explained what made the round robin tournament such a drawcard and unique event.

“It’s really the only one that has tested the length of time over all these years – there have been other regional wheelchair tournaments but they no longer exist,” he said.

“In the past we have had a silver medallist from the 2000 Paralympics compete and in 2016 we had the Australian Invictus Games competitors play.

“This year two of those members are coming along once again.

“I know the competitors love the laid-back nature of our event and of course enjoy coming to the Coffs Coast.”

Pade said top-class competitors would be attending this year’s event.

“Confirmed competitors for this year’s event are the evergreen Ben Baker from Brisbane, Lachlan Steinohrt from Toowoomba, local Robbie Veneziano as well as former Invictus Games competitors Jamie Tanner from Ballina and Stewart Sherman from the Hunter,” he said.

The renowned local tennis coach encouraged the Coffs Harbour tennis community to come and watch some top-class wheelchair tennis this weekend.

“It’s something they don’t see very often at all, and the players would definitely invite people to come down and watch,” he said.

“They’ll be surprised at the effort, skill and determination of the players.”

By Aiden BURGESS