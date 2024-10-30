Woolgoolga Cricket Club paints the town pink to support McGrath Foundation



WOOLGOOLGA Cricket Club will be turning the town pink on Saturday, 16 November, as it hosts a Pink Stumps fundraising day in support of the McGrath Foundation.

The town’s four senior cricket teams will take to different fields around Woopi for a day filled with exciting matches and a meaningful cause; raising funds to provide breast care nurses to regional communities across Australia.

Lindsay Mamone, the club’s Junior Coordinator and Senior Coach, shared the club’s enthusiasm for the event:

“This is such a great opportunity for us as a club to enjoy our game of cricket with an impactful purpose”

Spectators are encouraged to wear pink and show their support at any of the four games taking place at Woolgoolga’s sporting grounds.

Donations can be made on the day and through the club’s fundraising page.

Recently the Woolgoolga Cricket Club came together for a cause close to home.

It rallied the community to raise funds for a local family who had experienced a tragic loss.

“As a close-knit, supportive community, we know Woolgoolga is sure to be a sea of pink on the day.”

Woolgoolga Cricket Club will play teams from Coffs Colts and Sawtell from 1pm.

With the support of the community, it hopes to raise $500 for the McGrath Foundation to provide those experiencing breast cancer with a free Breast Care Nurse, no matter where they live.

By Andrea FERRARI

