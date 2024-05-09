Woolgoolga Wildcats shine in Female Football Week



THE Woolgoolga Wildcats secured their second victory of the season in style, with a 3-0 win over Sawtell last Saturday in the HIT105.5 North Coast Premier League clash at the Coffs Coast Synthetics.

Kicking off Female Football Week with gusto, Chloe Webb broke the deadlock just six minutes into the game, dribbling through the defence to slot the ball past the goalkeeper.

Lady Luck smiled upon the Wildcats as they doubled their lead in the twelfth minute courtesy of an own goal.

With their confidence soaring, the Wildcats sealed their triumph with a goal in the 86th minute, leaving no doubt about their well-deserved victory.

With this win, the Wildcats remain within striking distance of the Urunga Raiders and Coffs City United, both undefeated this season.

In other league action, the Urunga Raiders showcased their dominance with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Orara Valley Dingoes, while Coffs City United enjoyed a bye week.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s Premier League, Northern Storm unleashed a torrent of goals against Westlawn Tigers, securing a convincing 6-1 win.

Sixteen-year-old Mark McCarthy scored a brace, supported by strikes from Campbell Brear, Bradey Megarry, Emil Wlkland, and Tom Hassall, making it a memorable outing for the visiting side in Grafton.

The Woolgoolga Wolves continued their reign at the top of the table, with James Gorrie netting twice and James Palmer adding another goal in their commanding 3-0 victory over Coffs City United on the synthetic turf.

By David WIGLEY