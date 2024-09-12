Woolgoolga’s Curryfest to celebrates cuisine and culture



CURRYFEST is about to celebrate its 18th year in Woolgoolga with crowd favourites and new experiences.

On Saturday, 28 September, the south end of Ocean Street will come alive with colour, music and food.

The Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce, with the assistance of local event management company Another Tasty Event, organises Curryfest each year.

Any profit goes back into the community.

“Curryfest is more than a celebration of Woolgoolga’s unique cultural diversity, it is a fundraiser for various local volunteer groups who help on the day,” Curryfest Committee chair Pam Fayle told News Of The Area.

“And it generates an enormous economic spin-off for the whole Coffs Coast by bringing thousands of visitors to the area.

“Visitors… stay on average more than three days, spending money at local shops and businesses.

“We also spend over 80 percent of the cost of putting on the event, with Coffs Coast businesses.”

Ëvent manager Carl Mower said this year will feature demonstrations from “fabulous Coffs Coast chefs” in the cooking zone.

There will be a number of new bhangra dance groups (traditional folk dancers) from Sydney and Brisbane and locals will be involved in an extensive main stage dance competition.

“We have a number of younger dance groups performing this year and we can always rely on colourful costumes adding to the overall atmosphere on the day,” Mr Mower said.

Dhol drummers will be on the main stage but also popping up in the street throughout the day.

An Indian Bazaar of clothes and traditional goods will be back, along with new laughing yoga sessions, turban tying and dance workshops.

“There are new and different curry stalls to try this year as well.”

For out-of-town visitors, Curryfest organisers suggest spending the whole day in Woolgoolga.

“They can check out the festival, visit the Sikh museum, see the two picturesque temples and stay on after the festival closes to have dinner in one of the town’s cafés, restaurants, breweries, pub or club bistros,” Ms Fayle said.

“Many would know that events are expensive to run and a lot of festivals have had to close down recently due to rising costs and lack of funding support, but Curryfest is determined to ensure family friendliness by keeping free entry for school-aged and younger children.”

By Andrea FERRARI