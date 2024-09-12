Surf Lifesavers hoping to attract new recruits



WITH summer just around the corner, the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club (TGHNSLSC) hosted an open day on Sunday 8 September.

On an oddly grey day amidst the recent beautiful spring weather, more than 50 people turned out at the clubhouse at Bennetts Beach to renew or sign anew to join the patrols upon the beach.



Demonstrations of the famous Inflatable Rescue Boats (IRBs), as well as first aid and other possible lines of training were held upstairs and outside, and everyone enjoyed the BBQ and refreshments, too.

“Last year, we had 147 Nippers, and now we are looking at well over 150,” said TGHNSLSC Secretary Kerrie Moore, who noted the club was expecting a busy season on the sand.

“We are putting together patrolling rosters already, ready to start the new season on Saturday 28 September, just three weeks away.

“People join to learn more about water safety, be community- and service-minded, meet new people and make new friendships.

“For juniors, it looks good on a resume, they can learn water safety and get involved in community awareness and services, like Clean Up Australia Day and the ‘Pick Up 3’ program.”

New SLSC members will start working towards their Bronze Medallions, Surf Rescue Certificate and Radio Operations certifications, all towards helping out the volunteer force on the beach this summer.

The TGHNSLSC was nominated by the Hunter branch for ‘Branch of the Year’, and young local Reef Mirisch as Volunteer of the Year, in the recent State awards.

Local surf lifesaver Sharon Taylor won a gold medal at the recent Lifesaving World Championships, held on the Gold Coast.

Sharon went as a team of three, with Jan and Tony Logue, joining close to 5000 international competitors, in the Masters (over-30s) class.

Jan and Tony, long-time members of TGHNSLSC, competed in the over-70s events.

Jan came fifth in Sprints while Tony came fifth in the one kilometre (km) beach run.

Sharon, who is the Club’s First Aid officer, and has been on patrol for nine years, took the gold in her Masters two km Beach Run.

This was her second time at the Championships, the first being in Adelaide eight years ago.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

