Booral’s Emma Mellows aims for council spot



BOORAL’S Emma Mellows will lead a group of Independent local candidates into Saturday’s local government election.

The Group F lead candidate brings a broad range of professional experiences to the council campaign, and is currently employed as a planner.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A qualified high voltage electrician, Ms Mellows has completed electrical engineering qualifications and has worked as a rescue medic.

A former national level powerlifter and professional bodybuilder, Ms Mellows assisted in the Phi Phi Island tsunami clean up effort in Thailand.

She is also a former Australian finalist in the Royal Agricultural Showgirl competition and a rural youth ambassador.

“All these elements depict a lifelong commitment to hard work, learning and perfecting my chosen craft and my ability to be versatile,” she said.

“I am a young, energetic and passionate professional with a unique perspective and a track record of successful achievements.

“I challenge policies that don’t serve our community and am ready to ask tough questions to drive meaningful change.”

With a new set of MidCoast councillors to be elected in the coming days, Ms Mellows said relations between council and residents “need dramatic improvement”.

“Regardless of what problem or decision we are facing, I will do my utmost to ensure council is actively listening because that is the foundation of every single solution.”

Ms Mellows said MidCoast Council’s finances need a “full review” to identify wasted spending.

“I also want to see our pools, tennis courts and community facilities open and financially accessible to all socioeconomic sectors of our population.”

The Booral-based candidate is also advocating for residents to be more “actively involved in decision-making processes”, and believes MidCoast Council should analyse higher performing councils and “integrate best practices”.