Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage receive new vessel



MARINE Rescue NSW has purchased a number of new vessels and equipment in response to a requirement to be able to respond more effectively to floods and other similar events in shallow and or rapid water situations.

Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage has felt the benefit, receiving a new shallow draft multi-purpose vessel thanks to a grant from the NSW Government.



The six-metre vessel has a low draught and can travel in very shallow water.

This will allow volunteers to navigate through challenging areas such as up the Myall River into the lakes system, the upper reaches of the many creeks and tributaries of the Karuah River, and oyster lease and mangrove areas.

The new vessel was displayed at last weekend’s Port Stephens FM 100.9 Careers Day held at Taylors Beach.

“These vessels can be launched and deployed in difficult locations which is most likely during a real-life rescue response,” said Brad Fuller, Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage Deputy Unit Commander (Operations).

“The bow loading door on the vessel also allows our crews to safely move people and supplies on and off.”

The new vessel is currently undergoing trials and conducting crew training in advance of being introduced into service, to be used in callouts to assist distressed vessels in the Karuah, Myall and Port Stephens waters.

“We will be working with crews from the SES, RFS and Police Marine Units amongst others to help train everyone in the utilisation of this vital new asset,” added Brad.

“If there was a fire over at North Arm Cove, for instance, and the only road in and out was blocked, we could assist fire crews to get in and out via the waterway and also assist in evacuating the population if needed.”

Brad demonstrated the bow loading door operation and explained that the console with incorporated GPS navigation and radio equipment were state of the art.

“Both the towing vehicle and the vessel are fully equipped with emergency equipment we would need if such conditions occurred, and our volunteer team at Lemon Tree are excited at receiving the new capability and training.”

By Simon EKINS

