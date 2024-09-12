Jeanette Hart throws hat in the ring for MidCoast Council election



A LONG serving member of the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTPGA), Jeanette Hart believes local representation on MidCoast Council is essential.

Ms Hart will throw her hat in the ring for election to local government on Saturday, running third on the MidCoast Independents ticket, citing “local representation of local needs and concerns” as the primary aim of the campaign.



“Our community needs a voice on MidCoast Council, and that voice needs to come from people who actually live here and care about the wide-ranging concerns we share,” she told NOTA.

Aside from her work with the HNTGPA to “improve our local area on many fronts”, Ms Hart is a leading member of the Myall Coast’s creative arts community.

“As convenor and organiser of the Myall River Art Walk Group, and the Myall U3A Art Group, I have been directly involved in many beautification initiatives in and around town, contributing a lot of time to artworks and practical improvements that everyone can enjoy.

“A keen mural artist, I am also involved in swimming, crafts, and supporting people with disabilities.

“I was formerly a teacher of special education and home economics, and truly appreciate and enjoy advocating for those who often cannot speak up directly.”