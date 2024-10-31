11 Kooroora Ridge, Kendall is on the market with One Agency North Haven



11 Kooroora Ridge, Kendall

Price: $699,000

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

LOOKING for a property that offers an incredible lifestyle and outstanding value?

Look no further!

This stunning, like-new three-bedroom ensuite home is ready for you to move in – just back the removalist truck into the driveway!

Key features include:

• Elevated Corner Block: Enjoy a great position with level entry.

• Spacious Living: Open plan kitchen flows into a massive lounge and dining area, perfect for family gatherings.

• Convenient Side Access: Ideal for your boat or trailer.

• Generous Bedrooms: Comfortably sized rooms for relaxation.

• Outdoor Entertaining: A wonderful area that seamlessly connects to a low-maintenance yard, perfect for hosting friends and family.

• Privacy and Space: Enjoy a peaceful retreat with plenty of room to breathe.

This quality home will impress even the most discerning buyers and offers heaps of potential for the future.

Don’t miss out – contact One Agency North Haven today to schedule your inspection.

