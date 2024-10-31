11 Kooroora Ridge, Kendall is on the market with One Agency North Haven Camden Haven Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 31, 2024 11 Kooroora Ridge, Kendall Price: $699,000 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car LOOKING for a property that offers an incredible lifestyle and outstanding value? Look no further! This stunning, like-new three-bedroom ensuite home is ready for you to move in – just back the removalist truck into the driveway! Key features include: • Elevated Corner Block: Enjoy a great position with level entry. • Spacious Living: Open plan kitchen flows into a massive lounge and dining area, perfect for family gatherings. • Convenient Side Access: Ideal for your boat or trailer. • Generous Bedrooms: Comfortably sized rooms for relaxation. • Outdoor Entertaining: A wonderful area that seamlessly connects to a low-maintenance yard, perfect for hosting friends and family. • Privacy and Space: Enjoy a peaceful retreat with plenty of room to breathe. This quality home will impress even the most discerning buyers and offers heaps of potential for the future. Don’t miss out – contact One Agency North Haven today to schedule your inspection.