Track and field stars take their marks for start of Little Athletics



ATHLETES took their marks on Laurieton Oval for the first session of the Camden Haven Little Athletics season on Wednesday, 23 October.

A total of 83 young athletes from ages five to 17 will participate in eight age groups.

Club nights are held each Wednesday, with the season spanning from October through to March.

Athletes rotate through various running, jumping and throwing stations, with disciplines tailored to suit the age, ability and developmental stage of the participants.

Camden Haven Little Athletics spokesperson Lorna Morson said the benefits of the program were numerous.

She described Little Athletics as a safe and family-friendly environment where children can hone their athletic abilities while growing socially.

“Little Athletics offers a variety of activities that support children to explore their strengths, set personal bests and instil a sense of achievement,” said Lorna.

“Club level activities are run solely by parent volunteers and it requires a whole lot of parent-power to make the magic happen for our kids.

“We have a great committee with many generous helpers who willingly give their time and effort, but we would love to know if there are any other local coaches in the community who would like to get involved.”

Casey and Dylan Luke have been actively involved with Little Athletics for the last nine years.

It was the variety of activities that initially attracted Casey and her family, with each of the Luke children finding their own niche in hurdles, shot put and discus.

However, the ethos of continuous improvement and shared responsibility has secured their ongoing involvement.

“Little As is the only sport where family participation is not only encouraged but essential to run a successful club,” said Casey.

“I have previously been a committee member and club secretary, but my focus this year will be the zone carnival.”

The HART Sport Zone Little Athletics Championships will be held at Stuarts Point from November 30 to December 1.

Clubs from Forster to Stuarts Point will take part.

Off the track, the Bonny Hills Rural Fire Service has organised a barefoot bowls fundraiser on 2 November at Club North Haven in support of the Cooper family.

Funds raised will be donated towards the ongoing medical costs of Steve Cooper, the president of Camden Haven Little Athletics.

By Kim AMBROSE

