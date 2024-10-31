15 Castle Street, Laurieton is on the market with LJ Hooker Laurieton



15 Castle Street, Laurieton

Open: Saturday 2 November, 11:30am-12:00pm

WELCOME to your dream home opportunity in a prime central location!

This is your chance to own a stunning property that offers both space and potential, allowing you to truly make it your own.

Expertly positioned on a corner block, this home features a layout perfect for family living or the savvy investor looking to capitalize on a high-demand area.

The home boasts three spacious bedrooms, with the segregated master suite located on the second floor.

This master suite includes its own private bathroom, ensuring comfort and privacy for parents or guests.

The additional bedrooms are generously sized, providing ample space for family members or visitors.

One of the standout features of this property is the fully fenced, large yard.

This outdoor space offers endless possibilities for relaxation, entertaining, or even storing your outdoor equipment and toys. Imagine hosting summer barbecues, playing with your pets, or simply enjoying the fresh air in your own private oasis.

Situated directly opposite Laurieton’s own Vince Inmon Sporting Complex, you’ll enjoy stunning green views that are never going to be built out.

This picturesque setting provides the perfect backdrop for a peaceful lifestyle, with the added benefit of having recreational facilities right at your doorstep.

Whether you enjoy a morning jog, a game of cricket, or a leisurely stroll, the ovals offer a wonderful extension to your living space.

The location of this home is truly unbeatable.

Located only minutes from the amenities of Laurieton town centre, you’ll have everything you need within easy reach.

From shopping and dining to schools and healthcare, convenience is a key feature of this property.

You could not ask for a home in a better position.

Whether you’re looking for a home to live in or an investment with great potential, this property ticks all the boxes.

The combination of its prime location, spacious layout, and beautiful surroundings makes it a rare find in today’s market.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to secure a home that offers both comfort and potential.

Contact Wayne Heilman (0418 699 080) today to arrange a viewing and take the first step towards making this dream home yours.