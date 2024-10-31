Wauchope-Bonny Hills boaties in the lead after season opener



WAUCHOPE-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club has kicked off the North Coast Surf Boat Series in spectacular fashion.

It’s in the lead after the first two rounds of competition in Yamba on 26-27 October.

The rowers took home the overall club point score in the weekend double-header with competitors shining across five divisions; men’s and women’s crews U/19s, U/23s and Opens, and the reserve men’s.

Grace Monaghan, who shares the role of Boat Captain with Jack Sheaves, said several crew members doubled-up and rowed across two divisions.

“This meant they competed in ten races both Saturday and Sunday.

“They did not complain once, which was amazing to see.

“We also welcomed five new rowers, some experiencing their first carnival with us.”

Grace said it was the first time the club has finished on top.

Normally that’s a spot reserved for Woolgoolga due to the size of the club and number of teams.

The next round of competition will be at the Macksville-Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club on 9-10 November.

By Sue STEPHENSON

