11 Kurrawong Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

11 Kurrawong Avenue, Hawks Nest

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 carport, 575 sqm

SET in the much-sought after Hawks Nest this property is located between the river and the beaches, and is within walking distance of the golf course and shops, restaurants and cafés. The home is on approximately 575sqm of land, with a hardi-plank and tile residence.

Open plan and with loads of original features including polished floorboards, it has been recently repainted.

A slow combustion stove heats the home throughout the cooler months.

The timber kitchen has plenty of light, storage and a generous dining space.

There are two large bedrooms (both queen size) and a family bathroom.

One of the highlights is when you step outside to a lovely deck which would comfortably seat six for family meals – perfect after a day at the beach.

This area has café blinds which allow use during all seasons.

There is an outdoor shower as well as another concrete area with picnic table and BBQ to further accommodate family.

There is also a shade sail, a swing set and climbing gym as well as a spot to stretch out on the hammock – all of this make for a perfect backyard for relaxing.

There is room for the children to play and for the dog to run around!

The great bonus to this house is a self-contained one-bedroom granny flat.

With soaring cathedral ceilings, it has been recently updated with a kitchenette, bathroom and washing machine.

There is also a separate area for the bedroom.

This space is perfect for extra guests, an additional source of income or simply room for “granny”.

The tool shed is another bonus space – large with plenty of workspace you can store the mower, tools or turn it into the man cave.

Power and water are available in both the granny flat and the tool shed.

There is plenty of room for parking including a carport and also allows for side access (and the possibility to build a garage or carport) for the caravan, boat or additional cars.

Additional extras include low maintenance gardens and mature trees and plantings, ceiling fans throughout the home, a granny flat and an additional space, timber venetian blinds and curtains.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, you are near both Jimmys and Bennetts beaches as well as the river and the boat ramp.

Kayak, fish, swim, surf or take the 4WD out to Dark Point or “Hole in the wall” and enjoy the day with the family.

For more information, contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.